Which LIV Players Will Return to the PGA Tour in 2027? Kalshi Tabs Three Big Names

After just five years in business, LIV Golf is set to wind down its operations after filing for bankruptcy and failing to gain support for the “LIV 2.0” relaunch. With LIV Golf coming to an end, Kalshi’s PGA market is offering prices on which players will return to the Tour. Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Anthony Kim are the three big names at the top of the board.

Kim leads with a 98% chance of returning, while Rahm (80%), and DeChambeau (75%) follow. Kalshi settles the market if either player officially announces a return before January 21, 2027. A $10 trade profits $.18 on Kim, $2.32 on Rahm, and $3.09 on DeChambeau. These numbers will likely move based on betting volume.

Golfers to rejoin the PGA Tour before January 21, 2027 - Kalshi

Anthony Kim 98%

Jon Rahm 80%

Bryson DeChambeau 75%

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Kim’s resurgence leads to a return?

Kim has been one of the biggest success stories in LIV Golf after stepping away from the sport for 12 years before making his return in 2024. He highlighted his return with a win in Adelaide.

The only recent connection linking Kim back to the PGA Tour comes from HITC’s Jordan Harris, who suggests the Tour should allow him, along with others, to participate in the Challenger Series in 2028 as a way to draw more attention. He doesn't have a current path back to the PGA Tour.

“His presence would help bring eyeballs to a Challenger Series that is going to lack big names,” Harris wrote. “penalties should be more lenient for those willing to go onto the Challenger Series and work their way up the ladder, potentially with a suspension they must serve before they are able to even qualify for the top tier.”

Rahm, DeChambeau saga continues

Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau have been the two biggest names to watch as far as a PGA Tour return is concerned. Reports have linked both to a potential return since August. Now that LIV Golf is shutting down, those rumors and reports are flying again. The PGA Tour would have to offer them a pathway back similar to Brooks Koepka. It's more likely they would play on the DP World Tour.

For Rahm, he recently stated that he’s willing to accept the same punishment that Brooks Koepka took when he made his return, which was a $5 million charitable donation and five-year ineligibility for the PGA Tour’s equity program.

"Why not? Yeah, but it's a big if. I seriously doubt I get offered the same deal that Brooks did. But yeah, if I got offered exactly the same penalties as him, I probably would do it, yes."

For DeChambeau, he’s been offered full playing privileges on the DP World Tour for 2027 and could potentially earn his way back to the PGA Tour by finishing top-10 in the Race to Dubai money list. But that pathway wouldn't lead him back on Tour until 2028. If he doesn’t accept the DP World Tour invite, he’ll need to submit his documents to the PGA Tour by November 14.

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