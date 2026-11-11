Who Will Be the 2027 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductees? New Market Opens on Kalshi

The 2027 NFL Hall of Fame ballot features some of the greatest names of their time. Kalshi opened a new market on which players and coaches will be inducted in the 2027 class. There are eight names on the board with a higher than 70% chance.

Of the eight names with 70%+ chance of being inducted in 2027, five of them sit over 90%, including Alex Mack, Adrian Peterson, Rob Gronkowski, Richard Sherman, and Steve Smith Sr., who all sit at 95%. Kalshi settles on which names are officially announced as inductees. A $10 trade on any name sitting at 95% profits just $.48.

2027 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductees - Kalshi

Alex Mack 95%

Adrian Peterson 95%

Rob Gronkowski 95%

Richard Sherman 95%

Steve Smith Sr. 95%

Ben Roethlisberger 89%

Bill Belichick 75%

Eli Manning 72%

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First time eligible players

Alex Mack, Rob Gronkowski, Ben Roethlisberger, Richard Sherman, and Adrian Peterson are all first-time eligible players for the 2027 class. Of those names, Gronk and Peterson stand out the most likely to get in. Gronk has over 9,200 receiving yards and 92 touchdowns for his career, along with four Super Bowl wins. Peterson ran for 14,918 yards and was an NFL MVP.

Belichick on his way?

Bill Belichick leads the way among five former coaches who advanced through the subcommittee and who the selectors will consider for the single coach finalist spot. Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Dan Reeves, and Mike Shanahan are all in the running as well. Belichick’s case is by far the strongest, with six Super Bowl wins and the second-most wins in NFL history. He was snubbed last year.

Finally in

Both Steve Smith Sr. and Eli Manning are the only two names that aren’t first-time eligible. Smith became eligible in 2021 and was a finalist in 2025 before being passed on. Through 16 seasons, he’s totaled five Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro selections, 14,731 receiving yards, and 81 touchdowns.

Manning became eligible more recently in 2025. He finished as a finalist in 2025 and 2026, but the committee did not select him. The committee is split over his 117-117 career record and lack of All-Pro selections. He’s won two Super Bowls and ranks 11th all-time in career passing yards and touchdowns.

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