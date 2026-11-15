While the main focus is on who will make it to the 2027 Super Bowl, attention is already turning to the 2031 Super Bowl and its potential location. Kalshi’s Super Bowl market currently gives the Jacksonville Jaguars an 18% chance to host in 2031.

The Jaguars opened the market at 16% and have remained in that realm since. Kalshi settles the market whenever the NFL officially announces the host site for the 2031 Super Bowl. A $10 trade on Jacksonville being the host city profits $42.50.

Who will host the 2032 Super Bowl? - Kalshi

Jacksonville Jaguars 18%

Cleveland Browns 13%

New Orleans Saints 9%

New users can enter the Kalshi bonus code VIP60 at registration to earn an exclusive $60 welcome bonus on one of the top-rated prediction market apps available today.

Back to the Sunshine State

Florida has hosted the Super Bowl 17 times. That includes 11 times in Miami, five in Tampa, and just once in Jacksonville back in 2005. This time around, things are trending up for Jacksonville to host its second Super Bowl.

The Jaguars are making their case to be the hosts as EverBank Stadium is undergoing a $1.4 billion renovation project that includes a translucent canopy and major concourse upgrades.

The only thing that could play a role in Jacksonville not hosting the Super Bowl is the minimum hotel room requirement. The NFL requires host cities to have at least 35% of the stadium’s capacity available in hotel rooms, which Jacksonville currently lacks. However, when it hosted the 2005 Super Bowl, the city chartered five cruise ships that were docked along the St. Johns River to serve guests.

Cleveland and New Orleans in the running

Cleveland has never hosted the Super Bowl, however, the city is making its case in 2031 with a $2.6 billion new stadium project and surrounding areas. Reports indicate the NFL remains skeptical about whether Cleveland can handle the hotels, transportation, and security demands of the event. The stadium will have a roof.

Then, there’s New Orleans. The city has hosted 11 Super Bowls, tied for the most with Miami. That includes three times since 2000 and most recently in 2025. The city has the infrastructure to handle the event as it has shown several times before.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.