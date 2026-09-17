Will Tony Romo Return to CBS’s NFL coverage this season? Kalshi Market Flips

The situation surrounding Tony Romo’s arrest for driving while intoxicated continues to get more complicated as he took a no-contest plea on three charges. With that, Kalshi’s NFL market has backed off his potential return to the CBS NFL broadcast booth, with just a 25% chance that he returns.

The market has completely flipped over the last week. Romo had an 87% chance of returning to the booth just before Week 1 of the regular season, before dropping to 62%. Kalshi grades the markets on whether Romo “performs as an on-air analyst in a CBS NFL broadcast” by February 15. A $10 trade on Romo returning to CBS profits $30.

Will Tony Romo return to CBS’s NFL coverage this season? - Kalshi

Yes 25%

No 75%

Return not imminent

After CBS replaced Romo with J.J. Watt on the A-Team with Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson, CBS made its stance on the situation even clearer after announcing the broadcast schedule for the next two weeks, and Tony Romo is nowhere to be seen.

Watt remains on the A-Team for the Week 2 matchup between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as Week 3 for the Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys.

Some speculated that Romo could have a full-circle moment and return for the Week 3 game in Dallas. However, that is not going to be the case.

CBS holding back a return

CBS officials have been hesitant to comment on the matter, releasing only a one-sentence statement following Romo’s arrest reading, “Tony Romo is on leave from his role at CBS Sports until further notice.”

Since then, the network has declined every opportunity to comment and has released no further statements.

Romo released a statement after the incident in which he briefly mentioned a return to the booth.

“As I turn my attention to my health, my family, and, in time, my return to CBS, I kindly ask for privacy during this period.”

As the NFL season continues, the weekly broadcast schedules will be the only indication of whether Romo will return or not.

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