Zach LaVine, Trey Murphy Trade Market on Kalshi Among Highest in NBA

The NBA regular season is quickly approaching, with less than one month until tip-off. With the season coming up, Kalshi’s NBA trade market already has clear leaders.

Two names at the top of the board are New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy and Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine. Trade rumors have followed both since last season. Murphy’s trade price is the second-highest on the board at 65%. LaVine is just behind him at 57%.

NBA Players traded

Trey Murphy 66%

Zach LaVine 57%

A $10 trade profits $4.78 on Trey Murphy and $6.82 on Zach LaVine. Kalshi settles the markets based on whether they are traded by February 12, 2027.

Asking price holding back Trey Murphy

Trey Murphy has remained in trade talks for the past year. At 26 years old, he’s coming off a career season, putting up 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. With his numbers, though, the Pelicans asking price may be too high for some to meet.

Pelicans insider Jake Madison reported that New Orleans is searching for roughly 3-4 first-round picks and potentially even a player. Madison also reported that both the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons showed interest, but backed off after finding out the price.

Pelicans writer for Sports Illustrated Cem Yolbulan offered thoughts for both cases. He brought up that “the Pelicans should be in no rush to trade Murphy. He is 26 years old, is under contract for three more seasons on a team-friendly deal, and is a very good player who can help a lot of teams around the league.”

On the contrary, he also notes that “trading Murphy seems like the only way for the Pelicans to set themselves up for the future. He might be the only Pelican who has a ton of suitors on the trade market and can bring back multiple first-round picks and other future assets.”

Case to make for Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine also keeps coming up in trade rumors. However, there is a case to make either way. As far as a trade is concerned, the Kings could potentially gain a return of a young player or picks, which could help them in the immediate future.

However, the Kings could also wait out this year with LaVine and other expiring contracts and go into next season with plenty of cap space to work with. LaVine opted into his $48.9 million player option. De’Andre Hunter is also on an expiring $24.9 million contract. The team is also looking to part ways with Domantas Sabonis. That would clear more than $100 million in cap space next offseason.

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