IndyCar driver Robert Wickens revealed that he is paralyzed from the waist down after a crash in August.

Wickens announced the news in an Instagram post Thursday and shared details on his progress.

"Did my first slide transfer as a paraplegic today," Wickens wrote. "My upper body is getting stronger and stronger and hopefully I’ll be able to do it unassisted soon. I’ve only been posting videos of the small movement in my legs, but the reality is I am far away from walking on my own. Some people are a bit confused with the severity of my injury, so I wanted let you know the reality of it.

"I’ve never worked harder for anything in my life, and I am giving it all I’ve got to spark those nerves in my legs.”

Wickens had been hospitalized due to a spinal cord injury suffered after crashing in the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono on August 19. He later had titanium rods and screws placed in his spine to stabilize a fracture.

Wickens, 29, was diagnosed with a thoracic spinal fracture along with fractures to his neck, legs and right forearm. After multiple surgeries, Wickens was recently moved to a treatment and rehabilitation facility in Colorado.