How to Watch NASCAR Euro Series Grand Prix Italy on SI TV
NASCAR Euro Series brings U.S. stock car racing to some of Europe’s famed F1-style race tracks, with the season running from April through October—all airing on SI TV.
The competition enters its final stages of the 2026 season, with NASCAR GP Italy taking place at Autodromo Vallelunga in Rome across Saturday, Sept. 19 and Sunday, Sept. 20.
Saturday’s schedule will begin with qualifying at 4 a.m. ET, followed by the first V8GP and Open races. Then on Sunday, the second V8GP and Open races will be run, with qualifying also starting at 4 a.m. ET.
Difference between V8GP and Open races
NASCAR Euro Series V8GP races are for top-tier, fully professional drivers driving V8-powered cars around Europe’s Grand Prix-level racing venues. The V8GP division was previously known as the NASCAR Euro Series PRO.
Races in the NASCAR Euro Series OPEN division are for amateur drivers.
How can I watch SI TV?
SI TV is free to stream and available to watch on a number of FAST (free ad-supported TV) services including The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video, DIRECTV, Amazon Fire TV, Sling Freestream, Plex and LocalNow. SI TV can be found in the sports tier of several streamers.
Current NASCAR Euro Series standings
American Jordan O’Brien and Gianmarco Ercoli of Italy won the last two V8GP races in Czech Republic. While Canada’s Raphael Lessard took the top spot during both Open races that weekend.
2026 V8GP Top 5 standings
PLACE
DRIVER
POINTS
1
Ghirelli Vittorio
253
2
Jordan O’Brien
229
T-3
Martin Doubek
216
T-3
Garrett Lowe
216
5
Paul Jouffreau
204
2026 Open Top 5 standings
PLACE
DRIVER
POINTS
1
Thomas Toffel
254
2
Thomas Dombrowski
238
3
Gil Linster
235
4
Raphael Lessard
222
5
Vladimiros Tziortzis
221
Remaining 2026 NASCAR Euro Series races after GP Italy
DATES
RACE
October 17-18
NASCAR GP Belgium ( Final)
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