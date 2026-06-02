How to Watch NASCAR Euro Series Grand Prix UK on SI TV

NASCAR Euro Series brings U.S. stock car racing to some of Europe’s famed F1-style race tracks, with the season running from April through October—all airing on SI TV.

The third race weekend of the season has arrived, with NASCAR GP UK taking place at Brands Hatch Indy Circuit in West Kingsdown, England, across Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7.

Saturday’s schedule will begin with qualifying at 4 a.m. ET, followed by the first V8GP and Open races. Then on Sunday, the second V8GP and Open races will be run, with qualifying also starting at 4 a.m. ET.

Difference between V8GP and Open races

NASCAR Euro Series V8GP races are for top-tier, fully professional drivers driving V8-powered cars around Europe’s Grand Prix-level racing venues. The V8GP division was previously known as the NASCAR Euro Series PRO.

Races in the NASCAR Euro Series OPEN division are for amateur drivers.

How can I watch SI TV?

SI TV is free to stream and available to watch on a number of FAST (free ad-supported TV) services including Roku, Amazon Prime, DIRECTV, Amazon Fire TV, Sling Freestream, Plex and LocalNow . SI TV can be found in the sports tier of any of those services.

NASCAR Euro Series

Current NASCAR Euro Series standings

The last race weekend, France GP, was another successful one for Italy’s Vittorio Ghirelli, as he won the first V8GP race at Circuit Paul Ricard. France’s own Paul Jouffreau took top honors in the second V8GP race.

Ghirelli and Garrett Lowe (United States) remain atop the season standings.

2026 V8GP Top 5 standings

PLACE DRIVER POINTS 1 Vittorio Ghirelli 147 2 Garrett Lowe 123 3 Jordan O’Brien 120 T-4 Paul Jouffreau 115 T-4 Gianmarco Ercoli 115

Remaining 2026 NASCAR Euro Series races after GP UK

DATES RACE August 29-30 NASCAR GP CZECH REPUBLIC September 19-20 NASCAR GP Italy (*Playoffs*) October 17-18 NASCAR GP Belgium ( *Playoffs*)