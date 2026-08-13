‘Not Where We Want to Be’—Phil Parkinson Fires Wrexham Transfer Demand

Phil Parkinson is not yet happy with his roster and has requested more signings this summer, but refused to discuss speculation linking Wrexham with a club-record fee for Viking FK defender Henrik Falchener.

Wrexham have been searching for a new center back all summer and hold an interest in the 23-year-old, who represented Norway at the 2026 World Cup. It’s understood the Red Dragons have already seen two bids for Falchener rejected and are considering a third offer that could break their transfer record.

The latest offer was reportedly worth a potential $10.92 million, surpassing the initial $10.8 million spent on goalkeeper Anthony Patterson from Sunderland earlier in the week.

Wrexham begin the new Championship season when they travel to face Welsh rivals Cardiff City on Monday. Ahead of the match, Parkinson was asked about the latest transfer rumors.

“We’re linked with so many players, and I’d never want to comment on individuals,” Parkinson said. “There have been times this summer—and it’s just normal—when we’ve enquired about a player, sometimes on loan, and the next thing we’ve supposedly offered $9.5 million for the player!

“There are lots of players we’re rumored to be interested in. If we get close to a signing, or we sign one, then obviously everybody will know straight away.”

Parkinson Wants More Signings Before Deadline Day

Patterson has arrived for a club-record initial transfer fee. | Wrexham AFC.

Wrexham have signed three new players this summer, with Patterson arriving after moves for Crystal Palace defender Danny Imray and Preston North End midfielder Ben Whiteman.

There have also been several departures, with Lewis Brunt and Ryan Hardie both joining Bolton Wanderers this week, while several other players—including club legend Paul Mullin—have been released.

Parkinson expects more business during the final weeks of the summer transfer window and admits the squad is not currently where he wants it to be if Wrexham are to build on last season’s seventh-place finish.

Danny Imray has moved from London to north Wales. | @Wrexham_AFC on X

“The squad is decent,” the Wrexham manager said. “We need Sheafy [Ben Sheaf] and [Josh] Windass back in, which has been a frustration for those two over preseason. But Sheafy has been back in training this week, which is great. He looked great today.

“We’re still not where we want to be with the squad. We’re not there yet, and it’s going to be as competitive as ever. We’ve got to make sure the squad is capable of dealing with the rigors of a Championship season.

“We’ve got some big decisions to make, as always. Hopefully, by the end of the transfer window, we’ll have the squad, numbers-wise, where we want it, but also in terms of strength and quality. We’re working extremely hard to achieve that.”