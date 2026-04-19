The 10 Best Real Madrid Goalkeepers of All Time—Ranked

At a club as fantastically successful as Real Madrid, the position of goalkeeper can sometimes be overlooked with the spotlight tending to fall on the attacking stars.

However, you don’t win 36 La Liga trophies and 15 Champions Leagues with just anyone between the posts.

From the first league titles of the 1930s, to the dawn of the European Cup, to the Galáctico era and beyond, Madrid have boasted some of the best—and most decorated—stoppers the game has ever seen.

Here are the 10 best Real Madrid goalkeepers of all time.

Real Madrid Legends: Los Blancos Best Goalkeepers of All Time

10. Rogelio Domínguez

Domínguez played his part in two European Cup wins. | IMAGO / Pressefoto Baumann

Domínguez was the man between the sticks for the iconic 7–3 win over Frankfurt that marked Real Madrid’s fifth European Cup win in a row in 1960.



The Argentine was also the starting keeper in the final the year prior and made 51 appearances for the club in total.



Regularly named as one of South America’s finest of his generation, Domínguez earned 58 caps for his country winning the Copa America in 1957.

9. Bodo Illgner

Bodo Illgner left an impression in Madrid. | Nagel - Sportbild/ullstein bild/Getty Images

The first goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in a World Cup final as West Germany defeated Argentina 1–0 in 1990, Illgner only spent the tail end of his career in Madrid but left a big impression on the Spanish capital.



The former Köln star won La Liga in 1996–97 and the Champions League in 1997–98.



MARCA later named him as the keeper in its best foreign XI in Real Madrid history.

8. Mariano García Remón

Remón went on to manage Real Madrid. | AVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images

Known affectionately as “the Cat of Odessa” for his feline reflexes in a European Cup tie away at Dynamo Kyiv during the 1972–73 season, Remón never actually lifted the continent’s biggest prize. He did, however, claim a host of other silverware, including six La Liga crowns and four Copas del Rey between 1970 and 1986.



The former keeper would later manage Madrid, albeit briefly, in 2004.

7. Miguel Ángel

Miguel Ángel was a true club stalwart. | IMAGO / Fred Joch

A legendary club man, Miguel Ángel spent 18 years at Real Madrid, making 346 appearances in all competitions spanning the late sixties, seventies and eighties.



Like Remón, he never won the European Cup, though he did lift six La Liga titles and played both legs of the final against Hungarian side Videoton as Madrid won the UEFA Cup in 1985.

6. Juan Alonso

Juan Alonso helped build Real Madrid’s European dynasty. | IMAGO / Marca

A cornerstone of the team that made Real Madrid what it is today, Alonso was in the starting lineups for the club’s first three European Cup victories—captaining the team in the 3–2 final win over AC Milan in 1958. He won a further two titles as backup to Domínguez.



In total, the Basque-born stopper made over 200 appearances for the club and won four La Liga titles.

5. Keylor Navas

Navas is forever associated with the Champions League. | VI Images/Getty Images

The Costa Rican is arguably underrated by many, given the length of his list of achievements at Madrid.



An agile and intelligent keeper, Navas will always be best known as the man between the posts for the club’s incredible three-peat of Champions League victories between 2016 and 2018.

4. Francisco Buyo

Buyo remains one of the club’s best-loved keepers. | IMAGO / Claus Bergmann

A true fan favorite, the long-serving Buyo tended the Real Madrid net from 1986 to 1997, winning six La Liga titles and two Copas del Rey, among other honors.



During a particularly impressive 1994–95 campaign, Buyo went 709 minutes without conceding a goal and kept a whopping 17 clean sheets.

3. Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois has enjoyed a trophy-laden Real Madrid career. | Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

A player whose position on the list could rise once his career finishes, Courtois has been one of the most important players of the club’s recent history, intervening in key moments with his near supernatural shot-stopping ability.



Most fondly remembered for his match-winning display in the 2021–22 Champions League final against Liverpool, Courtois became the living embodiment of Madrid’s spirit of inevitability.



In addition to three three La Liga titles and two European crowns, the 6'7" stopper has won three Zamora trophies to date.

2. Ricardo Zamora

Ricardo Zamora is one of the club’s best goalkeepers of all time. | Central Press/Getty Images

So good, they named the trophy after him, Zamora remains an iconic figure for all of Spanish soccer.



The cap-wearing, cognac-drinking, cigarette-smoking stopper holds the rare distinction of having won honors with Madrid, Barcelona and (as a manager) Atlético Madrid.



Known as El Divino, Zamora helped deliver Real Madrid’s first two league titles in in 1931–32 and 1932–33, and played a key role in two Copa de España wins.



The Zamora trophy continues to be awarded to the goalkeeper who concedes the fewest goals in La Liga every season.

1. Iker Casillas

Iker Casillas set the goalkeeping standard at Real Madrid. | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The impossibly high standard against which all other Real Madrid goalkeepers are judged.



San Iker came through the youth ranks at Madrid to make his first-team debut in the 1999–2000 season, later winning his first Champions League title in the same campaign aged just 19.



An elite all-rounder, Casillas went on clock 725 appearances for the club—the second-highest of any player—winning five La Liga titles, three Champions Leagues and two Copa del Rey trophies, before departing in 2015.