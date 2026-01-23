’13 Years of Links’—Spanish Media Rule on Jurgen Klopp’s Real Madrid Job Prospects

Real Madrid will not try to lure Jürgen Klopp back to management at the end of the season, the latest reports in Spain say.

Xabi Alonso’s departure from the Bernabéu dugout earlier this month was swiftly followed by the appointment of Álvaro Arbeloa, the former right back who had caught the eye with his work with the Castilla side.

A chastening defeat in the Copa del Rey on Arbeloa’s debut immediately put the young coach’s role under the spotlight and countless reports have suggested Madrid could look for a more experienced manager at the end of the season.

Madrid, for their part, have done their best to show their faith in Arbeloa. While details over his contract have not been formally revealed, he is not thought to be an interim boss and the belief is that he has signed a contract to lead the team beyond the current season.

According to AS, the commitment to Arbeloa remains as strong as ever and there will be no pursuit of Klopp this summer.

Links between Madrid and Klopp are nothing new and it is noted that those inside the Bernabéu have not been surprised by the speculation. While the former Liverpool boss has plenty of admirers, he is not currently viewed as a target.

Klopp’s Mixed Response to Real Madrid Speculation

Álvaro Arbeloa retains Real Madrid’s faith. | Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid/Getty Images

While Klopp has been heavily touted as a potential successor to Arbeloa, the speculation has not come from the German himself.

Klopp, the current head of global soccer at Red Bull, has repeatedly insisted he does not miss life as a manager and may never return to the dugout again. Just this week, he said he does not expect to return to the touchline.

Crucially, however, Klopp did not firmly close the door, adding: “Never say never” and “you never know.”

A move for Klopp remains little more than a dream for many Madrid fans who, for now, are eagerly awaiting the team’s next outing under Arbeloa. The former Castilla boss has quickly righted the wrongs of his debut and a 6–1 win over Monaco in the Champions League midweek has eased the pressure on his shoulders.

There is faith in Arbeloa, who was said to have impressed those in charge at Madrid long before Alonso’s departure. Club officials want to give him time to grow into the role, even if it means passing up on Klopp.

