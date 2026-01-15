Is Alvaro Arbeloa an Interim or Permanent Manager at Real Madrid?

It wasn’t a surprise to see Xabi Alonso depart as Real Madrid manager but the swift appointment of Álvaro Arbeloa as his successor was unexpected.

The Supercopa de España final defeat to Barcelona marked the end for Alonso, who was only hired last summer, with Madrid deciding to promote from within rather than pick an external candidate.

Arbeloa, another of the club’s former players, was named Real Madrid Castilla head coach last May but has already risen to become the manager of the senior team. Talk about a rapid ascent.

There have been question marks over whether Arbeloa’s appointment is simply intended to steady the ship until the end of the season, or whether Madrid are backing their retried right back to be the club’s new permanent coach.

Álvaro Arbeloa: A Permanent Appointment for Real Madrid?

Álvaro Arbeloa was promoted from Real Madrid Castilla. | Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

As per MARCA, Arbeloa’s appointment is no temporary measure. The Spanish publication revealed that the 42-year-old has signed a contract beyond the current campaign, although his performance will be reviewed at the end of the term by Madrid’s decision-makers.

Arbeloa’s contract could be terminated if he fails to meet “established objectives”, but the nature of his deal underscores “the club’s commitment” to the Spaniard.

However, Madrid are known for their ruthless approach in the boardroom and even Arbeloa took a cautious approach when fielding questions from the media in his first public appearance in charge.

“I can tell you that I’ve been here for 20 years and I’ll stay as long as Madrid wants me to,” said Arbeloa. “I know what Real Madrid is, the demands from outside, and I’m clear about what the fans want and what they want their team to convey, throughout its history.

“At Real Madrid, we have 123 years of history and it’s difficult to be recognized for playing well. We know the demands that come with it. You have to win.”

Álvaro Arbeloa Suffers Shock Defeat on Debut

Real Madrid were unceremoniously dumped out of the cup. | Jose Hernandez/Anadolu via Getty Images

Based on the outcome of Arbeloa’s debut in the dugout, he may well struggle to make it beyond this season—or perhaps even to its conclusion. Madrid suffered a shock, last-gasp 3–2 defeat in the Copa del Rey round of 16 at the hands of second-tier Albacete, failing to lead the match at any stage.

Arbeloa named an experimental side at the Estadio Carlos Belmonte but there were still an array of stars in the XI. Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde and Dean Huijsen were among those in a young team, while Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Carvajal and David Alaba were all used from the bench.

Gonzalo García thought he had spared Madrid’s blushes with a stoppage-time equalizer but Jefté Betancor’s 94th-minute winner means another opportunity for silverware is extinguished.

Arbeloa and his players will have the chance to make amends for their dismal defeat this weekend when they host Levante at the Santiago Bernabéu in La Liga. Four points behind league leaders and fierce foes Barcelona, victory on home turf is essential.

Three days later, Arbeloa will get his first taste of Champions League action as a manager, with Madrid welcoming Monaco to the capital as they search for automatic progression to the last 16.

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE