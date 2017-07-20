New Schalke Coach Tedesco Begins Reshaping of Squad as He Bids to Revive Ruhr Valley Giants

​New Schalke Domenico Tedesco has begun in earnest reshaping his squad ahead of the forthcoming Bundesliga season, after the big-name departures of Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Holger Badstuber, Dennis Aogo and Sead Kolasinac.





The forthcoming campaign will be the first time in eight seasons that Schalke are not active in a European competition, after the team struggled to cope with the two-pronged European and domestic challenge last year.

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - JUNE 21: (L-R) Head coach Domenico Tedesco and manager Christian Heidel of Schalke pose during the presentation of new head coach Domenico Tedesco at Veltins-Arena on June 21, 2017 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images) Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

However, the Gelsenkirchen-based team have nonetheless strengthened their team with the arrival of Pablo Insua and the return to full fitness of Breel Embolo. Tedesco is upbeat, as a result.





"I must say I find the current squad to be of good quality. We have a good core, which we want to add to when we get the chance. It's important that the current players know that we want to build with them," he told kicker recently, as quoted by the Bundesliga ​official site.

"It's always necessary to strengthen a squad, even a good one. But the player has to be one that takes us forward. We are looking at a lot of players, also because a lot of good preparation work had been done. This all happens in parallel, because there is no other way to do it."

Tedesco, the second youngest boss in the Bundesliga, behind Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann, will no doubt be keen to show his credentials and his vision to improve the club.

"The boys are going to have to move a lot in the first weeks, we're talking about building fundamental stamina. Getting to know each other will need to be given some time too.

"When we get into tactics, I'll start with the relationships in defence, compactness and the division of space. After all, it's the basics, how you go into a tackle or how a back line works," Tedesco said, adding that he would like to shore up a defence that conceded 40 times the season before, all the while keeping their attacking flair in place.

"We want to keep clean sheets, without shutting up shop or sitting too deep."

MUNICH, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 04: Naldo of Schalke celebrates after he scores the equalizing goal during the Bundesliga match between Bayern Muenchen and FC Schalke 04 at Allianz Arena on February 4, 2017 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Lennart Preiss/Bongarts/Getty Images) Lennart Preiss/GettyImages

Tedesco will also been hampered by the absence of stars Leon Goretzka and Max Meyer, after their extended participation in the FIFA Confederations Cup and U21 Euro triumphs respectively, but his hands-on approach to the squad has been met by praise:

"He's highly motivated, just like us. I've enjoyed the sessions so far. What I like is Domenico's communicative nature on the field. He speaks to us a lot and can also speak lots of different languages.

"That's a good thing for players who don't understand every word of German," explained seasoned stalwart and centre-back Naldo, who is almost three years older than his new manager.

"For me it's not a problem. Respect is not a question of age. Domenico Tedesco imposes himself with his whole demeanour. He has a plan and trusts in every individual. I'm looking forward to working with him. What's important is we all work together to try and get the best for Schalke."