New Schalke Coach Tedesco Begins Reshaping of Squad as He Bids to Revive Ruhr Valley Giants
"I must say I find the current squad to be of good quality. We have a good core, which we want to add to when we get the chance. It's important that the current players know that we want to build with them," he told kicker recently, as quoted by the Bundesliga official site.
"It's always necessary to strengthen a squad, even a good one. But the player has to be one that takes us forward. We are looking at a lot of players, also because a lot of good preparation work had been done. This all happens in parallel, because there is no other way to do it."
"The boys are going to have to move a lot in the first weeks, we're talking about building fundamental stamina. Getting to know each other will need to be given some time too.
"Tedesco is highly motivated, just like us." Catch our full interview with #Naldo here! 👉 https://t.co/pDqANHa7gc #S04US pic.twitter.com/tx6cg3SBXM— Schalke 04 USA (@s04_us) July 6, 2017
"When we get into tactics, I'll start with the relationships in defence, compactness and the division of space. After all, it's the basics, how you go into a tackle or how a back line works," Tedesco said, adding that he would like to shore up a defence that conceded 40 times the season before, all the while keeping their attacking flair in place.
"We want to keep clean sheets, without shutting up shop or sitting too deep."
"He's highly motivated, just like us. I've enjoyed the sessions so far. What I like is Domenico's communicative nature on the field. He speaks to us a lot and can also speak lots of different languages.
"That's a good thing for players who don't understand every word of German," explained seasoned stalwart and centre-back Naldo, who is almost three years older than his new manager.
"For me it's not a problem. Respect is not a question of age. Domenico Tedesco imposes himself with his whole demeanour. He has a plan and trusts in every individual. I'm looking forward to working with him. What's important is we all work together to try and get the best for Schalke."