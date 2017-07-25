​Arsenal Suddenly Emerge as Favourites to Sign £50m-Rated Tottenham Target Ross Barkley

Arsenal look set to bring in further reinforcements this summer, with reports suggesting that the north London club have become the bookies’ favourite to sign Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, according to the ​Express.

Ronald Koeman has reportedly suggested in recent weeks that Barkley is free to free to leave for the right price after refusing to sign a contract extension worth a reported £110,000 per-week.

Will Ross Barkley get his move to North London?https://t.co/Pg51F6rvAy — Everton FC News (@LivEchoEFC) July 25, 2017

But with just one year remaining on the 24-year-old’s current contract, the Merseyside club will be anxious not to let the home-grown star leave for free next year, and Arsenal look set to pounce.

Tottenham have been consistently linked with the England international in recent weeks but are yet to sign any new players this summer.

However, it now looks like now looks like arch-rivals Arsenal are keen on a deal to bring the Liverpudlian to the Emirates, having already secured £52m record signing Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac on a free from Schalke this summer.

Barkley made 35 league appearances for Everton last season, racking up 5 goals and 8 assists as The Toffies finished 7th in the league. But with no signs that the youngster is willing to sign fresh terms, Barkley looks certain to leave Goodison this summer.

Everton’s current £50m valuation of the former Sheffield Wednesday loanee may prove a stumbling block for The Gunners, with Everton looking to fund a move for Swansea star Gylfi Sigurdsson.

But with the real prospect of Barkley leaving for nothing next summer, Everton are likely to accept a significantly lower fee for the promising England star.