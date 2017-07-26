Leicester City Closing in on Highly-Rated Coventry City Youngster

​Leicester City are reportedly closing in on highly-rated Coventry City youngster George Thomas.

Thomas proved to a major hit for the Sky Blues in League One last season with Newcastle United and Swansea City also rumored to be also interested.

However, according to the​ Independent, it's the former Premier League Champions who are closing in on the signature of Thomas and they're ready to make a second bid of £500,000 - a £300,000 offer was rebuffed by Coventry in June.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

It was Swansea who were favorites to land Thomas although they pulled out over Coventry's demands. Should no compensation fee be agreed between the Midlands outfit and whoever does tie up a deal for Thomas, the matter would go to a tribunal.





Coventry City's assistant manager Steve Taylor told local press: "It is still on-going at the moment (the situation with Thomas). George is still coming in to training but he's out of contract and that's ongoing, so it's out of our hands."

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"That's what were waiting on," added Taylor when asked if Thomas would be available for their first game of the season against Notts County on August 8.





Thomas, who can also operate as a secondary forward, has proved to be versatile after playing as an attacking midfielder and centre forward. The Wales-born player has scored nine goals for his current club in 53 matches across all competitions.