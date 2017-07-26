Leicester City Closing in on Highly-Rated Coventry City Youngster
Leicester City are reportedly closing in on highly-rated Coventry City youngster George Thomas.
Thomas proved to a major hit for the Sky Blues in League One last season with Newcastle United and Swansea City also rumored to be also interested.
However, according to the Independent, it's the former Premier League Champions who are closing in on the signature of Thomas and they're ready to make a second bid of £500,000 - a £300,000 offer was rebuffed by Coventry in June.
It was Swansea who were favorites to land Thomas although they pulled out over Coventry's demands.
"That's what were waiting on," added Taylor when asked if Thomas would be available for their first game of the season against Notts County on August 8.