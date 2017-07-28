Hammers Complete Deal for 19-Year-Old Ghanaian Goalkeeper Joseph Anang Following Trial

West Ham have completed a deal to sign young goalkeeper Joseph Anang, according to Ghanaian publication kickgh.com.

The 19-year-old, who will be the second Ghanaian at the club alongside forward Andre Ayew, has been on trial with the Hammers and will complete a transfer subject to international clearance.

Anang started his youth career at his native Danbort FC before joining Ghanaian top tier side Wa Allstars FC. A goalkeeper who highlights his kicking and reflexes as his main strengths, Anang reportedly made a positive impression on both players and coaches alike while on trial with the east London side.

Anangs's first outing for the Hammers was in the Under-23s 2-1 victory against against League Two side Dagenham & Redbridge.

Image by Freddie Carty

The Ghanaian marks the second goalkeeper to arrive at the London Stadium after the season-long loan signing of Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart. The Irons have already brought in high-profile names such as Pablo Zabaleta, Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernández as they look to build on last season's 11th place finish.

Despite the departure of last season's first choice goalkeeper Darren Randolph to Middlesbrough, competition for a starting place in goal for the Hammers is still high. However, Spanish shot-stopper Adrián is still linked with a move to fellow Premier League side Newcastle United as he looks for regular first team opportunities.