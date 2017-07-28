Soccer

Hammers Complete Deal for 19-Year-Old Ghanaian Goalkeeper Joseph Anang Following Trial

90Min
2 hours ago

West Ham have completed a deal to sign young goalkeeper Joseph Anang, according to Ghanaian publication kickgh.com.

The 19-year-old, who will be the second Ghanaian at the club alongside forward Andre Ayew, has been on trial with the Hammers and will complete a transfer subject to international clearance. 

Anang started his youth career at his native Danbort FC before joining Ghanaian top tier side Wa Allstars FC. A goalkeeper who highlights his kicking and reflexes as his main strengths, Anang reportedly made a positive impression on both players and coaches alike while on trial with the east London side.

Anangs's first outing for the Hammers was in the Under-23s 2-1 victory against against League Two side Dagenham & Redbridge.

Image by Freddie Carty

The Ghanaian marks the second goalkeeper to arrive at the London Stadium after the season-long loan signing of Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart. The Irons have already brought in high-profile names such as Pablo Zabaleta, Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernández as they look to build on last season's 11th place finish.

Despite the departure of last season's first choice goalkeeper Darren Randolph to Middlesbrough, competition for a starting place in goal for the Hammers is still high. However, Spanish shot-stopper Adrián is still linked with a move to fellow Premier League side Newcastle United as he looks for regular first team opportunities.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters