VIDEO: Gary Neville Explains What Caused THAT Tunnel Bust-Up Between Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira

Gary Neville has shed light on that infamous tunnel spat in February 2005 between Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira, claiming that it was to do with what had gone on when Manchester United and Arsenal met previously at Old Trafford.

The rivalry between United and the Gunners back then was epitomised by the two captains of each team, who would take any opportunity to exchange blows as well as words with each other.

One of the more famous bust-ups came in February 2005 before the game between the two sides even took to the field, and Gary Neville admits that it was partially to do with him:

"It came out of the previous game we played at Old Trafford.





"It was suggested that we were quite tough with [Jose Antonio] Reyes where he got subbed after an hour. I think I'd put a couple on him, I think Phil did and I think Scholesy did. But I got the brunt of it because I was playing against him as a direct opponent.

"I just remember hearing these footsteps behind me and Vieira shouting 'Neville, Neville... You're not going to kick our players out on this pitch today!"

"Roy obviously turned back, heard him and started having a go at him. And he sort of squirted his water bottle towards Roy. Then all hell broke loose."

A brilliant insight as to what actually went on. That Premier League rivalry was one of the most fierce in existence at the time, it's a shame. They don't make them like that anymore.