Tottenham Stalling on Ross Barkley Deal Due to Everton Star's High Wages

Tottenham are unwilling break their tight wage structure in order to sign Everton attacking midfielder Ross Barkley.

Barkley has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham, who are yet to make a summer signing after selling defender Kyle Walker to Manchester City in a deal potentially worth £50m with add-ons.

The Daily Mail believe Barkley has been offered more than £100,000-a-week to stay at Goodison Park, but the only Spurs players earning close to that figure are captain Hugo Lloris and striker Harry Kane.

Everton are also unlikely to sell the England international on the cheap, with the Toffees eager to receive a fee upwards of £35m despite Barkley having less than 12 months on his current contract.

Spurs are unwilling to match the large transfer figures that have been thrown around by their Premier League rivals, despite manager Mauricio Pochettino believing he can offer Barkley a fresh start away from Merseyside.

However, Tottenham are not the only side chasing Barkley as the Daily Star believe six clubs want to sign the 23-year-old, who scored five goals and contributed eight assists in 36 Premier League appearances last season as Everton finished seventh.

Manchester City also want to sign Barkley, despite Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez remaining their primary transfer target, while the Gunners, Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham are all interested in pursuing a potential deal.

City want to sign Barkley to add to their home grown players quota, with midfielder Fabian Delph a target for Stoke after an uninspired spell in Manchester.

