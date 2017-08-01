Conte Wants to Turn Oxlade-Chamberlain Into a 'Top Class' Wing-Back & Is Ready to Bid £25m

Chelsea are ready to make a £25m bid for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Arsenal man is in the final year of his contract and it is still unclear if he will stay with the Gunners after he rejected an initial contract offer last month.

Chelsea and Liverpool are showing interest in the England International, but with the Express reporting that Chelsea manager Antonio Conte thinks he can turn Chamberlain into a top class wing-back, Stamford Bridge could be the destination for the 23-year-old.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

Chamberlain has been frustrated for a few seasons, due to his desire to play as a central midfielder, but being deployed as a winger for the majority of his game time.

Having started only 16 Premier League games last season, Conte thinks that Chamberlain would be the perfect signing to increase the competition between his current wing-backs Marcos Alonso and Victor Moses, and potentially replace Moses as the season goes on.

Chelsea have already added to their Premier League winning side, with the signings of Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

But one big player that will probably be leaving the Premier League Champions is Diego Costa. The signing of Morata seems to make it clear that Antonio Conte does not have any room for Costa in his plans for the upcoming season.

And while Morata is capable of scoring goals in a way that Costa did, will he be as key in big game situations?