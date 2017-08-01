Soccer

Conte Wants to Turn Oxlade-Chamberlain Into a 'Top Class' Wing-Back & Is Ready to Bid £25m

90Min
an hour ago

Chelsea are ready to make a £25m bid for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Arsenal man is in the final year of his contract and it is still unclear if he will stay with the Gunners after he rejected an initial contract offer last month. 

Chelsea and Liverpool are showing interest in the England International, but with the Express reporting that Chelsea manager Antonio Conte thinks he can turn Chamberlain into a top class wing-back, Stamford Bridge could be the destination for the 23-year-old.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

Chamberlain has been frustrated for a few seasons, due to his desire to play as a central midfielder, but being deployed as a winger for the majority of his game time. 

Having started only 16 Premier League games last season, Conte thinks that Chamberlain would be the perfect signing to increase the competition between his current wing-backs Marcos Alonso and Victor Moses, and potentially replace Moses as the season goes on. 

Chelsea have already added to their Premier League winning side, with the signings of Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata. 

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

But one big player that will probably be leaving the Premier League Champions is Diego Costa. The signing of Morata seems to make it clear that Antonio Conte does not have any room for Costa in his plans for the upcoming season. 

And while Morata is capable of scoring goals in a way that Costa did, will he be as key in big game situations?

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters