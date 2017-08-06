Soccer

Peter Bosz Claims Borussia Dortmund 'Not at 100%' Following Super Cup Defeat

90Min
an hour ago

At the beginning of a new season and with a new manager at the helm, Borussia Dortmund will travel to the Volkswagen Arena on matchday one of the Bundesliga season in the worst possible way after losing to Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup.

The competitive tie, held at Dortmund's Westfalenstadion, showed that despite all of Borussia Dortmund's attacking threat, they still have issues in defence that they need to fix. With the game finishing 2-2 at full time, Marc Bartra's missed penalty gave the Bavarians a Super Cup triumph following a tense shootout. 

New man at the helm of Dortmund, Peter Bosz, believes that despite his side dominating the second half of the Super Cup, they still need to improve physically:

"I am not satisfied with the result. Including penalties, we were in the lead three times. 

"We started [the first half] well, then Bayern were better. In the second half, we were better and more compact."

Bosz also pointed to the extra work his side had to do off the ball during their Super Cup clash, alluding that his side were not yet at match fitness: "We often lost the ball and had to run more. Physically we are still not at 100%."

Dortmund have shown the quality that they pose in attack, with the partnership between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ousmane Dembélé key for the club to move forward. Defensively, however, Borussia Dortmund are still faced with same problems left by former manager Thomas Tuchel.

