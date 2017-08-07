ESPN Insider Claims Coutinho Handed in Transfer Request Ahead of '€100m Plus Variables' Barca Bid

Liverpool are said to have agreed a deal with Barcelona that will make Philippe Coutinho the second most expensive player on the planet - after the Nou Camp outfit sold Neymar to PSG for a reported €222m.

Ever since Neymar's departure, reports have been rife as to who could possibly replace the Brazilian in Catalonia. While much of that money will be spent on a new wide man (most rumours link the Spaniards with Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele), a massive chunk of it seems likely to be spent on Coutinho - who would slot into the Barca midfield.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

According to ESPN, the Reds have agreed on a deal with the Blaugrana worth an initial €100m followed by a set number of variables which will see Coutinho become the world's second most expensive player.

The source claims that the deal was struck as a result of Coutinho informing Liverpool that he wishes to leave Anfield. The club's chairman Tom Werner reportedly ironed out a deal with Barca's director of football Raul Sanllehi.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Though Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has constantly reiterated that Coutinho is not for sale, this is definitely a deal that can be done over the head of the German, and Barcelona are believed to be expectant of Coutinho's unveiling as soon as Wednesday - meaning the playmaker could've played his last game for the Merseyside club.

Following on from the signing of Real Sociedad's Inigo Martinez, Coutinho could become the next face to be announced in Catalonia - and reports are claiming that Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele would follow, slotting straight into the currently empty spot at left wing in the Barca line-up.