Arsenal Ace Oxlade-Chamberlain Kicks Up a Storm by Liking Instagram Post Linking Him to Liverpool

Arsenal wide man Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has hinted that he could possibly leave the Emirates this summer, with several clubs thought to be interested in obtaining his signature.

The 23-year-old is especially a target for Chelsea and Liverpool, with Antonio Conte identifying him as a potential wing-back, as he admires the qualities the player has displayed on the flanks, while Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is believed to be considering him as a replacement for the injured Adam Lallana, who could be out for up to three months.

Jan Hetfleisch/GettyImages

Lallana suffered a thigh injury in a recent pre-season friendly against Spanish side Atletico Madrid, with Klopp suggesting that he could be without the England international for “a couple of months, not weeks.”

If social media is anything to go by, then it could mean that Oxlade-Chamberlain is pining for Liverpool. The player liked an Instagram post that read: "Unlucky mate… he’s joining Liverpool FC."

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain liked a comment on Instagram that read: ‘Unlucky mate… he’s joining Liverpool FC’. pic.twitter.com/1oElQgfV2a — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) August 8, 2017

This has caused some worry among Gunners fans, who are still unsure over Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean's future is also in doubt, and rivals Manchester City are looking to swoop in.

Recent reports also claim that Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar and Dani Alves have been in contact with their former teammate over a move to Paris this summer.