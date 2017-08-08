Soccer

Leicester Captain Wes Morgan Excited by Premier League Rivals' Signings as New Season Nears

90Min
an hour ago

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has revealed that he is excited by the money being spent around the Premier League as clubs look to retool for the new season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Premier League winning defender expressed his belief that such signings could only add to the quality of the league, and add to the interest that comes with its unpredictability.

Image by Adam Samuel

Said Morgan: ''I think you see the spending that's been happening and all the big players that have gone for big big money it just adds to the spice of the premier league.

''I think it's hard to pick a team that you can say right they're going to go on and win the league, which is exciting for us.

''Obviously, to be a part of that, to be playing against some of these big money players, spurs me on. The game on Friday night (vs Arsenal), the first game of the season, all eyes are going to be on our game which is exciting it's going to be a big build up and it's going to be a big big game.''

Image by Adam Samuel

Leicester recently completed their own blockbuster signing, securing the signature of exciting Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho from Manchester City for £25m, following weeks of meticulous negotiation.

And Morgan has been impressed by the 20-year-old already, saying: "He's a very, very good player. He's sharp and quick and he's definitely got an eye for goal''.

He continued: "We did a round-robin tournament today and he was on my team. He popped up with some great goals from impossible positions, which is refreshing.


"It's good to see someone with that knowhow, someone with a different acuteness that adds something to the team. I think he'll come and do a great job for us."

