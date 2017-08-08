Soccer

PHOTO: PSG Fan Goes to Unbelievable Lengths in Apple Store to Troll Barca Over Neymar Transfer

90Min
43 minutes ago

Paris Saint-Germain fans are, generally, pretty bloody pleased that their club have managed to sign Brazilian superstar Neymar from Barcelona.

The football world is still in shock that the French side have actually signed the winger, who was bought out of his Barca contract for a staggering £198m.

He will undoubtedly become the star of the team and pin-up of the division, and PSG's gain is absolutely Barca's loss - which is definitely the feeling of one fan in particular, who decided to use an Apple store of all places to troll last year's La Liga runners-up.

The French fan was in the city of Barcelona and cheekily decided to change every single Mac, iPad and iPhone background to a picture of Neymar in his new PSG attire. The absolute audacity!

Blaugrana fans are not happy about losing the superstar, and surely won't take to kindly to this rubbing of salt in the wounds.

They will hopefully have a new star to idolise before long though - the club have been linked with the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Kylian Mbappe, Paulo Dybala and Ousmane Dembele, with the former looking the most likely at this point.

