Soccer

Emre Mor Absent From Dortmund Team Photo as Inter Loan Move Edges Towards Completion

90Min
33 minutes ago

Emre Mor's impending loan move to Internazionale appears to have been all but confirmed by Borussia Dortmund.

The Bundesliga club took to their official Twitter account to explain why the midfield wonderkid would not be taking part in their annual team group photograph ahead of the new season.

Inter are reportedly on the cusp of landing Mor on a two-year loan deal after a less than impressive first 12 months with Dortmund, and the club pretty much stated he was off - albeit temporarily - via the below tweet.

The caption translates to: "Emre Mor is missing at the shooting of the team photo. He is released for final negotiations on his future."

Gianluca Di Marzio has also reported that Mor has said goodbye to his Dortmund team-mates, and will travel to Milan to finalise the details of his move tomorrow.

The Turkey international found first-team opportunities at a premium following his £8m switch from Norwegian outfit Nordsjaelland last July. Mor managed to make 19 appearances in all competitons for Die Borussia, but he netted just one goal and laid on three assists for his team-mates as he struggled to show his talents on a regular basis.

With the arrival of new manager Peter Bosz in the close season, the Dutchman has recognised that Mor requires more game time on the field of play to further his development. However, Bosz clearly feels that he will be unable to hand the 20-year-old sufficient minutes on the pitch at the Westfalenstadion, and has greenlit a loan move to Serie A with sleeping giants Inter.

Mor is believed to have held talks with Inter's technical director Walter Sabatini, who told Sky Sport Italia on Monday that he was confident of a deal being agree in due course.

He said: "There have been a few complications for Emre Mor, but the week is still young."

If Mor impresses during the 2017/18 and 2018/19 campaigns in Italy, he could end up completing a permanent €15m transfer to San Siro.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters