Arsenal Offer Sanchez Improved £300k-a-Week Deal After 'Breakthrough' in Ozil Negotiations

Arsenal may be close to ending one of their painful contract sagas after a report has claimed there has been a 'huge breakthrough' in talks with Mesut Ozil, but Alexis Sanchez still isn't ready to sign despite apparently receiving another improved offer.

According to the Sun, Ozil is giving Gunners officials reason to believe he is finally willing to put pen to paper on a new deal worth £225,000-per-week.

Zak Kaczmarek/GettyImages

It represents a significant pay rise on his current £140,000 deal, set to expire at the end of the season, and would see Ozil paid comparatively with the top stars at other Premier League clubs.

Unlike with Sanchez, who has been heavily linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Chelsea, Ozil doesn't appear to have been the subject of any great interest from suitors. Without a better offer on the table, that is perhaps what has contributed to his decision.

Sanchez has had the luxury of vast interest from a number of keen clubs. According to the Daily Mail, he has rejected the £225,000-per-week package that Ozil is set to get, and now has an offer worth £300,000-per-week to consider as he weighs up his future.

That is a bold move from the Gunners as it would make the former Barcelona star the highest paid player in the Premier League were he to sign.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Arsene Wenger has remained adamant so far this summer that Sanchez will not be sold. But he could choose to leave the club as a free agent in just 10-and-a-half months' time, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the 2017/18 season.

In comments to SFR Sport this week, Wenger admitted he was feeling "not super optimistic" about the Chilean superstar, scorer of 30 goals last season, signing a new deal.

It would therefore appear that one more season with Arsenal and a free transfer next summer to the club of his choosing is now the most likely outcome for Sanchez.