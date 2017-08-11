Swansea Boss Paul Clement 'Confident' of Keeping Hold of Star Player as Season Opener Nears

Swansea manager Paul Clement has revealed his confidence in keeping hold of star striker Fernando Llorente - but admits that Gylfi Sigurdsson's future may be in need of a compromise from the South Wales outfit.

Llorente has been subject to reported interest from Premier League champions Chelsea over the course of the summer, but Clement seems adamant that he is going nowhere.

"He [Llorente] has got a year to go on his deal and we'd like him to stay for this year and longer," The Swans boss told reporters ahead of their trip to Southampton this weekend, via the Daily Mail.

Fernando Llorente Set for Return to Swansea Training After Recovering From Broken Arm @jamiespencer155 https://t.co/SiAn0chuNI — SwanseaPro (@SwanseaPro) August 10, 2017

"I'm confident he will because of the conversations I've had with Fernando.

"He's happy here, he likes the work we're doing, and he likes the way we play. He's a really good player and it's a shame with the injury he got in the summer.





"It's a freak one and he did finish off the season strongly. His goals were vital and we want to have him as an option."

However, the same could not be said for Sigurdsson - who has been confirmed to miss the trip to St Mary's due to the ongoing speculation surrounding the Icelandic midfielder's future:

"The situation is our club have a valuation of the player, the other club have a valuation, and at the moment the two have to meet,"

As the end of the summer window draws nearer, the amount of time to bring in a replacement for Sigurdsson decreases - and Clement has called for Swansea to compromise with Everton in order to speed the process up.

"The objective and the aim is that at some point the two clubs will meet. I think the way it's going I think there needs to be more than likely a compromise on both sides."