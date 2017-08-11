West Ham's Manuel Lanzini Set to Sign New Deal Amid Rumoured Liverpool Interest

West Ham's Manuel Lanzini is set to give the club a massive boost by signing a new contract at the Olympic Stadium - worth £4.4m per year.

After stepping into the limelight since Dimitri Payet's departure last January, the Argentine has been subject to strong interest from around the Premier League - with Liverpool thought to be the most prominent link.

However, according to The Sun, Lanzini is on the verge of renewing his contract after four long months of negotiations.

With the Reds looking for a potential replacement for Philippe Coutinho, the midfielder was firmly in their sights.

Though West Ham have always remained adamant that Lanzini would not be sold, the potential wages on offer to him at Liverpool created question marks over Lanzini's desire to stay in the English capital.

The Hammers were initially prepared to pay the 24-year-old £50,000 per week (his current deal earns Lanzini £30,000 weekly), but the playmaker has been able to use Liverpool's interest to strengthen his hand and demand more from the East London outfit.

The five year deal will tie him to the club until 2022 as Slaven Bilic looks to strengthen the squad for the upcoming season.

Signing a new contract along with Michail Antonio and Pedro Obiang, Lanzini remains a key part of Bilic's plans for the future, and Bilic's summer signings hint that the Croatian manager is looking to break into a European spot next term.

Joe Hart and Pablo Zabaleta join the Hammers boasting Champions League experience, and the likes of Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic have added huge strength to the West Ham attack.