Soccer

Toby Alderweireld Locked in Wage Dispute With Spurs as Man City Dangerously Linger

2 hours ago

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly locked in a wages dispute with key centre-back Toby Alderweireld as they look to extend the Belgian defender's contract with the club.

There were suggestions earlier this summer that Alderweireld has the contractual right to request a £25m release clause be inserted should Spurs trigger an extension, but the club have apparently so far been unwilling to give in to such demands.

According to the Daily Mail, there remains a 'willingness from player and club to reach an agreement', but the word 'impasse' is also used as it becomes clearer that Spurs may not be prepared to break their infamous wage structure.

Alderweireld is said to be on just £50,000-per-week, relatively little compared to top defenders at other top clubs, and his entourage is looking for a deal that more closely matches Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris, Spurs' highest earners, at around £110,000.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The former Ajax and Atletico Madrid man is well aware he could earn vastly more should he look elsewhere in the Premier League.

He has already seen former teammate Kyle Walker double his salary after moving to Manchester City, while similar has been said of Danny Rose and Eric Dier after they have also been linked with high profile transfers in recent weeks.

That is where the Mail report brings Manchester City in after previous interest.

Pep Guardiola's team are still in the market for a new centre-back, an area where the squad noticeably lacks depth. There has been talk of a bid for former Manchester United player Jonny Evans, but Alderweireld could become a viable option.

The Belgium international has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League since initially joining Southampton on loan in 2014 and was snapped up by Spurs, somewhat underhandedly it must be said, for just £11.5m the following summer.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters