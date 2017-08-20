Inter Milan's Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa is expected to arrive in Lisbon on Monday to pen a deal with Sporting CP which would see him ply his trade for the Liga NOS outfit on a 1-year loan basis - according to a report published by Portuguese outlet Ojogo.

As part of the proposed temporary switch, Sporting will not be permitted to pay 'Gabigol's' salary for the term, although they will be required to supply the 20-year-old with housing and a car during his stay at the Estádio José Alvalade under Jorge Jesus.

The Nerazzurri forked-out €30m for the attacker's services last summer from Brazilian Serie A side Santos FC, although Barbosa failed to live up to expectation at the San Siro, prompting the Italian Serie A giants to place him on the loan list.

Barbosa only managed to muster ten games last season in all competitions for Inter, scoring just one goal in the process, a return which has been deemed as simply is not good enough for Luciano Spalletti and co.

His contract at his current employers runs until 2021, so the fledgling offensive threat does still indeed have more than enough time to turn his stuttering career around in Milan.

However, in a bid to kick-start his progress as soon as possible, a switch to Portugal for the 2017-18 campaign could gift Barbosa the confidence he needs to become a true game changer in the years to come, wherever his services are destined to be in the future.