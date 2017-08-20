Soccer

Report: Inter's Gabigol Expected to Sign Loan Deal With Sporting CP on Monday

0:43 | Soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo Hit With Five-Game Ban After Pushing Referee In Spanish Super Cup
an hour ago

Inter Milan's Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa is expected to arrive in Lisbon on Monday to pen a deal with Sporting CP which would see him ply his trade for the Liga NOS outfit on a 1-year loan basis - according to a report published by Portuguese outlet Ojogo.

As part of the proposed temporary switch, Sporting will not be permitted to pay 'Gabigol's' salary for the term, although they will be required to supply the 20-year-old with housing and a car during his stay at the Estádio José Alvalade under Jorge Jesus.

The Nerazzurri forked-out €30m for the attacker's services last summer from Brazilian Serie A side Santos FC, although Barbosa failed to live up to expectation at the San Siro, prompting the Italian Serie A giants to place him on the loan list.

Barbosa only managed to muster ten games last season in all competitions for Inter, scoring just one goal in the process, a return which has been deemed as simply is not good enough for Luciano Spalletti and co.

His contract at his current employers runs until 2021, so the fledgling offensive threat does still indeed have more than enough time to turn his stuttering career around in Milan.

However, in a bid to kick-start his progress as soon as possible, a switch to Portugal for the 2017-18 campaign could gift Barbosa the confidence he needs to become a true game changer in the years to come, wherever his services are destined to be in the future.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters