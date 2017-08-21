Everton striker Oumar Niasse is set to complete his move to Turkish side Fenerbahce.

According to Oluwashina Okeleji, a sportswriter and broadcaster for the BBC, the deal is all but complete.

The 27-year-old was signed for Everton from Lokomotiv Moscow in January 2016. The £13.5m acquisition failed to live up to the expectations that Everton fans had for him.

After failing to score in seven games he was subsequently loaned to Hull City where he showed a greater deal of promise.

He netted five times for Hull during his loan in the second half of the season.

Signed by Roberto Martinez, he was not held in the same esteem by Ronald Koeman who clearly doesn't rate the player.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

He was given just a brief 45 minutes in preseason, but has remained a popular figure at Finch Park.

The Senegalese forward did play for the U23's against Reading and his hat-trick showed the professionalism that the U23's manager hopes the younger players can learn from him.

His performances have attracted particular attention from Turkey with Galatasaray and Besiktas also being touted as potential suitors.

Brighton were also interested in signing the forward.

However, it seems that Fenerbahce have beaten them all to his signature.

The club are loaded with talent up top, especially given the recent acquisition of Roberto Soldado. Robin Van Persie, Moussa Sow and Emmanuel Emenike remain prominent options for manager Aykut Kocaman.