Soccer

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Everton: Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Stanley Kay
an hour ago

Manchester City will host Everton on Monday as the second week of the 2017-18 English Premier League season wraps up. 

Both teams won their opening match, with Manchester City earning a 2–0 win at Brighton and Hove Albion and Everton beating Stoke City 1–0. Pep Guardiola went on a major spending spree during the summer, and City is widely considered to be the favorite to win the 2017-18 league title. After losing star striker Romelu Lukaku, Everton is expected to compete for a Europa League place at best. 

See how to watch Monday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters