Manchester City will host Everton on Monday as the second week of the 2017-18 English Premier League season wraps up.

Both teams won their opening match, with Manchester City earning a 2–0 win at Brighton and Hove Albion and Everton beating Stoke City 1–0. Pep Guardiola went on a major spending spree during the summer, and City is widely considered to be the favorite to win the 2017-18 league title. After losing star striker Romelu Lukaku, Everton is expected to compete for a Europa League place at best.

See how to watch Monday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.