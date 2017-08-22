Controversial Ex-Dinamo Director Reportedly Wounded in Suspected Assassination Attack

Ex-Dinamo Zagrab direcotr Zdravko Mamic has reportedly been the victim of a suspected assassination attempt in his home nation of Croatia.

Croatian news outlet Sata 24 has reported that the 58-year-old was shot in the leg in a town called Zidine, in the municipality of Tomislavgrad, in the west of the country around midday local time on Tuesday.

Mamic, who is a controversial figure in footballing circles, is currently being implicated in tax evasion and bribery claims by the Croatian government over allegations that he has stolen around £13.5m from Dinamo since 2008.



Two men apparently shot at Mamic from some cover in the woods before fleeing after he attended an annual visit in the region to pay respects to his deceased father. First aid was provided at a nearby hospital in Tomislavgard, and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The two suspects are believed to have rammed into the vehicle that was transporting Mamic to his destination and, after the former executive director exited the car, shot him in the leg before running off before the authorities could give chase.

Err, it seems Zdravko Mamić has been shot today while visiting his father's grave in Herzegovina. He was shot in the knee. — Saša Ibrulj (@sasaibrulj) August 22, 2017

Dinamo released a statement in the wake of the attack, and condemned the appalling event that had almost led to Mamic losing his life.

The statement read in part: "GNK Dinamo was horrified by an armed attack and attempted assassination of Zdravko Mamić’s advisor on Tuesday, August 22, in Tomislavgrad.

"Mr. Mamic was fired from firearms and he received serious bodily injuries. We absolutely condemn the attack."

Dinamo statement after Zdravko Mamić was shot in the leg today:

"His human rights have been violated for years, not only through physical — Anthony Banovac (@AVBanovac) August 22, 2017

This is not the first time that Mr Mamic has been threatened with violence, and other attempts at causing physical harm to him have been ongoing since March 2014.

Mamic has himself issued thinly veiled threats against members of the press throughout his tenure at Dinamo, and was arrested over perceived tax evasion and bribery alongside five other colleagues in November 2015.

He resigned as part of Dinamo's backroom team in February 2016, but has since returned in an advisory capacity for the 18-times HNK Croatian top flight champions.

