Soccer

Leicester Star's Docu-Series Primed for September Air Date as Sky Pick Up Broadcast Rights

an hour ago

Jamie Vardy has revealed that his in-house documentary "The Next Jamie Vardy" is set to be broadcast exclusively on Sky1 in September.

The Leicester City talisman took to his personal Twitter account to announce the news, and the tweet came complete a trailer to show off what to expect from the fly-on-the-wall programme.

The show will follow Vardy as he looks to unearth the next non-league gem and help footballers rise through the football pyramid and potentially reach the riches of the Premier League with the help of his V9 academy.

In addition to Vardy's search, the programme will also provide a behind the scenes look at the striker's academy as a whole, and give a brief overview of his own rapid rise from playing with non-league outfit Stockbridge Park Steels in 2007 to lifting the Premier League title with the Foxes in May 2016.

In an interview with Sky Sports about the TV show, Vardy revealed that he hoped to inspire those plying their trade in the lower leagues and prove that anyone could make it to the top level of English football.

He explained: "There's massive talent out there in non-league football and I hope this documentary has demonstrated that, by putting the spotlight on players trying to find a way to the top. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"I'm now hopeful that some of the clubs, scouts and players that were sceptical about what John (co-founder of V9) and I set out to do are won over.

"There are many more hidden gems to be found outside the league and V9 will do all it can to help players realise their ultimate dream of playing professional football for club and country."

The six-part docu-series will have its first airing on Sky1 on Saturday 16th September, and will also be shown on Sky Sports' new Premier League dedicated channel as well.

