Soccer

Update Available! Nike Embarrassingly Forget to Take Down Image of Neymar in Barca Kit

2 hours ago

Sportswear giants Nike have made the embarrassing mistake of leaving an image of Neymar in a Barcelona kit on their website.

The Brazilian left the Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer for a world-record fee of £198m. But Nike still have him up as the poster boy for the 2017/18 Barca home kit on their website.

Image by Kavan Flavius

There's still a quote from Neymar, which reads: “Pulling on the new Barça kit for the first time creates a mixture of pride and optimism for the season ahead. It looks and feels like a modern uniform of sport.”

Seems a bit ridiculous now, doesn't it?

Fortunately, though, PSG have Nike as a shirt sponsor as well, so there isn't a conflict of interest on that front, but someone should really ask them to remove it.

