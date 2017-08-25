Barcelona have officially announced the signing of exciting France winger Ousmane Dembele in a deal worth €105m plus add-ons as they rebuild and look to the future after the departure of Neymar to PSG earlier this month.

Dembele, who spent just a single season in Germany after moving from Rennes, has agreed a five-year deal at Camp Nou, while his buyout clause has been set at €400m.

Dembele is due to arrive in Barcelona on Sunday, with a medical and formal presentation scheduled for the following day.

The 20-year-old is thought to have been a target for Barça before he joined Dortmund, only for alleged concerns over playing time and severe competition for places putting him off.

But with Neymar now in Paris, a clear position in the side has opened up alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi at the top end of the pitch in which Dembele will hope to flourish.

He has Champions League experience already, scoring twice in 10 appearances in the competition for Dortmund last season - contributing to a tally of 10 in 49 games overall - and will be hoping to take his career to the next level in Catalunya.