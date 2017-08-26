Dortmund Target £32m-Rated PSG Outcast as Ousmane Dembele Replacement

Borussia Dortmund could move for out-of-favour Paris Saint-Germain star Julian Draxler to replace Barcelona-bound Ousmane Dembele.

The Daily Mirror has alleged that Peter Bosz's team will swoop for the Germany international in a remarkably strange transfer merry-go-round that will have involved an arrival and a departure between all three clubs.

Dembele completed a £135.5m transfer to Catalunya on Friday afternoon as Neymar's replacement at Camp Nou, and Dortmund could snap up Draxler to fill the void left by Dembele in the coming days.

The club's CEO, Julian Watzke, told reporters that the deal will be "finalised" imminently on Friday, and needed to sign a replacement to prevent themselves being "weakened" for much of the 2017/18 campaign.



PSG must balance their books in the wake of Neymar's £200m world-record switch from Barcelona to the French capital, and must dispense with some of their highest earners to avoid UEFA sanctions for breaking financial fair play rules.

That has led to the likes of Draxler and Angel Di Maria reportedly being made surplus to requirements at Parc de Princes, and the former could now become a prime target for Die Borussen before next Thursday's transfer deadline day.

PSG are said to value Draxler at around £32m - a fee Dortmund would have no problem paying - and if they manage to entice him to the Westfalenstadion, it will complete a remarkable return to his home nation for the 23-year-old.

Draxler's representatives have claimed that their client will not be upping sticks to return to the Bundesliga before the window slams shut on 31st August, but a lot can change in an instant in football and Dortmund will still hope to lure him way from France.

Draxler, who begun his professional career at Dortmund's north Rhine rivals Schalke, only joined PSG from Wolfsburg in January for around £36m but racked up 10 goals and three assists from the 27 games he has featured in during the second half of last season and the beginning of this term.

