Reigning Premier League champions Chelsea have agreed a fee in the region of £35m for Arsenal and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to a report in Sky Sports.

The report states that the 24-year-old, who is currently training with the national squad at St George's Park, is to conduct 'large parts of his medical' at the England training centre, after the two clubs agreed terms on Monday afternoon.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was part of the Gunners team which succumbed to a humiliating 4-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, prompting renewed calls for manager Arsene Wenger's removal.

Despite the pacy wideman establishing himself in the Arsenal first team over recent years, particularly in the wing-back role, Oxlade-Chamberlain is believed to have been ready to leave the Emirates this summer.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will be relieved that the club have made progress with transfers, having criticised the lack of activity in recent weeks, but with the imminent addition of Oxlade-Chamberlain, the Italian will no doubt be hopeful of maintaining the Premier League title.