Soccer

Report: Chelsea, Arsenal Agree to £35M Deal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

1:59 | Soccer
Don't Expect Arsenal to Oust Arsene Wenger Anytime Soon
2 hours ago

Reigning Premier League champions Chelsea have agreed a fee in the region of £35m for Arsenal and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to a report in Sky Sports.

The report states that the 24-year-old, who is currently training with the national squad at St George's Park, is to conduct 'large parts of his medical' at the England training centre, after the two clubs agreed terms on Monday afternoon. 

Oxlade-Chamberlain was part of the Gunners team which succumbed to a humiliating 4-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, prompting renewed calls for manager Arsene Wenger's removal. 

Despite the pacy wideman establishing himself in the Arsenal first team over recent years, particularly in the wing-back role, Oxlade-Chamberlain is believed to have been ready to leave the Emirates this summer.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will be relieved that the club have made progress with transfers, having criticised the lack of activity in recent weeks, but with the imminent addition of Oxlade-Chamberlain, the Italian will no doubt be hopeful of maintaining the Premier League title. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters