Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Free to Join Liverpool After Arsenal Tell Him He's No Longer Wanted

Arsenal are ready to part ways with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and have paved the way for the England international to join Liverpool this summer, per The Times.

The club have let the midfielder know that he is no longer wanted, and with interest coming in from both the Reds and Chelsea, it's highly likely that a move will be completed within the next 24 hours.

After having agreed a £35m fee with Chelsea, the Gunners were told by the player's camp that he prefers joining Liverpool as he believes that Jurgen Klopp will bring the best out of him.

The 24-year-old is very much against being deployed in a wing-back role again, which is thought to be the main reason for him rejecting the Blues' offer on Tuesday. He is more keen on playing in central midfield, and reckons that Klopp will play him where he feels most comfortable.

The Reds had made advances earlier this summer, but were told that Arsenal weren't going to do business with a rival. But with the player telling manager Arsene Wenger that he wants to leave the Emirates to further his development, the Frenchman's displeasure has seen the club let the player know he's become surplus to requirements, so to speak.

Liverpool are believed to have opened talks with Arsenal over a move, but according to the report, they are not willing to match Chelsea's offer.

If a fee isn't agreed over before the close of the window, the player will remain at the Emirates for a final season and leave on a free transfer next year.