Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is reportedly keen to integrate youngster Reiss Nelson into the senior side as a replacement for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who joined Liverpool in a deal worth £40m.

The talented youngster signed a professional contract with the north London club back in 2016; since then, Wenger included Nelson in the 2017/18 pre-season tour, and the youngster featured during the Gunners Community Shield win against Chelsea in early August.

According to the Evening Standard, Wenger has been looking to promote Nelson into the senior set up for a while and has identified the departure of Oxlade-Chamberlain as the ideal time for the youngster to cement his place in the first team squad.

Cameron Spencer/GettyImages

Nelson reportedly impressed Wenger during pre-season, providing a string of quality performances for the Gunners.

Wenger has been frugal with his spending this summer and has often decided not to use the transfer window to replace squad players that have left the club.

With Gabriel Paulista moving to Valencia, Oxlade-Chamberlain moving to the Reds, and recently Kieran Gibbs completing a move to West Brom, Wenger looks likely to replace his outgoing players with promotions from the club's respected youth set up.

High profile France international Alexandre Lacazette has been Arsenal's only big name summer signing, costing the club £47.7m. Defender Sead Kolasinac also joined the north London club on a free transfer.

The Gunners are in free fall after consecutive defeats to Stoke City and Liverpool, the club welcome league struggles AFC Bournemouth to the Emirates Stadium after the international break.