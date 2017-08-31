Soccer

Report: Everton Star Ross Barkley Turns Down Deadline Move to Chelsea

an hour ago

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has 'turned down' a move to Chelsea as the transfer window draws to a close, according to BBC 5 Live Sport.

The England international is reportedly in London amid speculation of a move to one of Chelsea or Tottenham, but it appears the latter could now be favourites to secure his signature.

BBC reporter David Ornstein said: "This is unofficial, but from quite a good source, telling me that Barkley has turned down a move to Chelsea tonight. I don't know whether that opens the way for a move to Tottenham or to stay at Everton."

The 23-year-old has a year remaining on his contract at Goodison Park and has refused to sign a new deal this summer.

Chelsea had a £25m bid rejected for Barkley last week, but had appeared to be the player's most likely destination.

But now a move to Spurs has become a more realistic proposition, particularly after reports claimed that he has stationed himself in London for the final hours of the transfer window.

Barkley is said to be keen on a move to White Hart Lane to work with Argentinian coach Mauricio Pochettino having heard good things from international teammates.

News that he has turned down Chelsea will come as a blow for the Premier League champions, who are also said to be looking to tie up a deal for Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater.

