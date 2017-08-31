West Brom Snap Up Former Chelsea Academy Prospect Kyle Jameson on 12-Month Deal
West Bromwich Albion have wrapped up the signing of former Chelsea academy player Kyle Jameson after the 18-year-old signed a 12 month contract with the Baggies, with the option of a second year.
Jameson has already played two games for West Brom's Premier League 2 side and will continue to be a part of the junior squad now that he is a contracted professional.
"I'm delighted. I did a bit of research and this is a wonderful club," Jameson told WBA.co.uk.
"I've already played a couple of games and enjoyed it. Once we start working together as a team then we'll start winning matches."
Welcome to the Baggies, @K_Jameson5!#WBAhttps://t.co/YcrOcq7MrO— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) August 31, 2017
Jameson is originally from Manchester and had previously been part of the youth teams at Everton and Southport. He had joined Chelsea in January 2017.