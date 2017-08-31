Soccer

West Brom Snap Up Former Chelsea Academy Prospect Kyle Jameson on 12-Month Deal

an hour ago

West Bromwich Albion have wrapped up the signing of former Chelsea academy player Kyle Jameson after the 18-year-old signed a 12 month contract with the Baggies, with the option of a second year.

Jameson has already played two games for West Brom's Premier League 2 side and will continue to be a part of the junior squad now that he is a contracted professional.



"I'm delighted. I did a bit of research and this is a wonderful club," Jameson told WBA.co.uk.

"I've already played a couple of games and enjoyed it. Once we start working together as a team then we'll start winning matches."

Jameson is originally from Manchester and had previously been part of the youth teams at Everton and Southport. He had joined Chelsea in January 2017.

