Sky Sports Pundit Gary Neville Claims Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Isn't in Liverpool Best Starting XI

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville is of the view that new midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain won't significantly improve the Liverpool starting XI.

The England international left Arsenal to join Jurgen Klopp's side on transfer deadline day - despite huge interest from Chelsea - completing his move to Anfield on Thursday morning.

MATTHEW MIRABELLI/GettyImages

The Blues had a fee agreed with the Gunners, but the player turned the Stamford Bridge outfit down due to reservations over playing in a wing-back role.

He is thought to want to play as a central midfielder and apparently believes that he will get to do so at Liverpool. However, Neville doesn't see the £35m arrival getting a regular starting spot.

"He doesn’t get in the best XI,” the pundit said on Sky Sports. “[Philippe] Coutinho, [Emre] Can, [Jordan] Henderson, [Adam] Lallana, [Mohamed] Salah, [Sadio] Mane, [Roberto] Firmino all play in front of him.

Would Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain get in Liverpool's best XI after his Arsenal move?



Gary Neville doesn't think so: https://t.co/Kw5nM10Jww pic.twitter.com/bQWs7i12HC — Sky Sports PL 👑 (@SkySportsPL) September 1, 2017

“Everyone seems to be eulogising over Oxlade-Chamberlain in the last 24 hours. He doesn’t get in their best XI, he doesn’t strengthen their team.

“What he does do is strengthen the squad. He’s a player who, to be fair, could play in Jurgen Klopp's style."

Oxlade-Chamberlain is currently away on international duty with the England squad, and fans will hope that he can prove Neville wrong when Premier League action resumes on September 9.