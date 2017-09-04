Soccer

Bruce Arena Thinks U.S. Immigration Debate Fires up Opposing Players

0:57 | Soccer
Christian Pulisic: How good can the young star be?
Associated Press
24 minutes ago

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) -- American coach Bruce Arena think the divisive debate over immigration policy in the United States is firing up opposing players and fans.

Arena says ''our immigration policies are impacting people in Central America, right, and there's probably a little bit of anger over that.''

Speaking Monday, a day before a World Cup qualifier at Honduras, Arena criticized the U.S. Soccer Federation's decision to play last week's home qualifier against Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. While ticket priority was given to season-ticket holders of the New York Red Bulls and people affiliated with the USSF, supporters of the visitors were a sizeable portion of the sellout crowd of 26,500.

He says ''I don't think we should play in a venue that's comfortable for the visiting team.''

Soccer
Bruce Arena Opens Up About Costa Rica Loss, Christian Pulisic and More

For more of Bruce Arena's comments Monday, check out Grant Wahl's dispatch from Honduras

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters