SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) -- American coach Bruce Arena think the divisive debate over immigration policy in the United States is firing up opposing players and fans.

Arena says ''our immigration policies are impacting people in Central America, right, and there's probably a little bit of anger over that.''

Speaking Monday, a day before a World Cup qualifier at Honduras, Arena criticized the U.S. Soccer Federation's decision to play last week's home qualifier against Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. While ticket priority was given to season-ticket holders of the New York Red Bulls and people affiliated with the USSF, supporters of the visitors were a sizeable portion of the sellout crowd of 26,500.

He says ''I don't think we should play in a venue that's comfortable for the visiting team.''

