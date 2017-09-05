Arsene Wenger Flew Off the Handle in Private Meeting With Oxlade-Chamberlain Ahead of Arsenal Exit

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger allegedly lost his cool with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after the player told him he wanted to leave the north London club. Wenger reportedly didn't hold back his frustration at Oxlade-Chamberlain's decision to join Liverpool.

A £35m deal for Oxlade-Chamberlain was concluded on transfer deadline day after months of Wenger attempting to tie down his prize assets.

Wenger took Oxlade-Chamberlain's decision bitterly, and, according to BBC Arsenal correspondent David Ornstein, the manager lost his cool with the England international.

On Twitter via a Q&A, Ornstein said: "He was stunned and bitterly disappointed when Oxlade-Chamberlain rejected the club’s final contract offer (an enormous pay rise would have earned him close to £180k/week) and I’m told Wenger did not hold back when Oxlade-Chamberlain told him face to face that he wanted to move on."

Liverpool's big money new signing has been on international duty with England ever since the Reds concluded a deal for the player, but it is understood the former Southampton attacker will join up and meet his new teammates in the coming days.

It is thought that the midfielder will find it difficult to break into the first team at Anfield after consistent performances from Liverpool's midfield trio of skipper Jordan Henderson, Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Liverpool currently sit second in the Premier League after a strong start to the new campaign. Jurgen Klopp's side have collected seven points from their first three games which included a huge 4-0 win over Arsenal.