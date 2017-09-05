Man Utd Returnee Zlatan Ibrahimovic Looks Set to Make Champions League History This Season

Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic could set a new Champions League record this season, and all he needs to do is find the back of the net.

Ibrahimovic re-signed for Jose Mourinho's United side after recovering well from a knee injury that ended his season at Old Trafford.

The striker scored 28 goals in 46 total appearances for the Premier League side last season, and the 35-year-old will be a huge bonus for the Red Devils this season.

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/GettyImages

Ibrahimovic has already made history for scoring in the Champions League with six different clubs, and now looks set to break his own record by making it seven.

Argentina legend Hernan Crespo is the player closest to Ibrahimovic's record with CL goals for five different clubs, while Nicolas Anelka, Arjen Robben, Fernando Morientes and Samuel Eto'o are all on four.

Ibrahimovic has scored an impressive 48 Champions League goals in 119 total appearances, and with Mourinho including the veteran striker in his provisional squad for the group stages, the forward looks set to add to that phenomenal tally.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

United are yet to provide any details as to when Ibrahimovic may return to action for the club, but having re-signed already it is thought that he could be playing for the club sooner than expected.

The Red Devils begin their Champions League campaign against Basel next Tuesday.

Mourinho's side have had a fantastic start to the league this season, with three wins out of three games, ten goals scored and none conceded. With Ibrahimovic still to return for the club, there's a sense that United could do some serious damage this season.