War-Ravaged Syria Keep Their World Cup Dreams Alive With Dramatic Late Equaliser Against Iran
Syria have kept their World Cup dreams alive and could still qualify for next year's tournament after a dramatic late finish against Iran on Tuesday.
The war-ravaged country is on the brink of their first-ever World Cup appearance, and went into the match knowing that a win in Tehran would either send them through as runners up in their group or leave them in a playoff spot.
Things seemed bleak when the Iranians doused the hopes of all of Syria by scoring two goals to take the lead after going down 1-0, but an absolute miracle happened in the 94th minute of the match.
We're out of words here!!!— Ahdaaf (@ahdaafme) September 5, 2017
Syria are still on the #RoadToRussia! @omaralsomah
the saviour for Syria at the death!pic.twitter.com/ixuNHOPUsF
We're out of words here!!!— Ahdaaf (@ahdaafme) September 5, 2017
Syria are still on the #RoadToRussia! @omaralsomah
the saviour for Syria at the death!pic.twitter.com/ixuNHOPUsF
Omar Al Soma, a player who had come out of retirement following a five-year absence, took advantage of a break to slip the ball under Iran's keeper almost at the death to give his country a 2-2 draw.
This means that the Syrians are now in third place - a playoff spot - in their group, with South Korea and Uzbekistan drawing 0-0.
Talk about a thrilling finale.