Soccer

War-Ravaged Syria Keep Their World Cup Dreams Alive With Dramatic Late Equaliser Against Iran

2 hours ago

Syria have kept their World Cup dreams alive and could still qualify for next year's tournament after a dramatic late finish against Iran on Tuesday.

The war-ravaged country is on the brink of their first-ever World Cup appearance, and went into the match knowing that a win in Tehran would either send them through as runners up in their group or leave them in a playoff spot.

Things seemed bleak when the Iranians doused the hopes of all of Syria by scoring two goals to take the lead after going down 1-0, but an absolute miracle happened in the 94th minute of the match.

Omar Al Soma, a player who had come out of retirement following a five-year absence, took advantage of a break to slip the ball under Iran's keeper almost at the death to give his country a 2-2 draw.

This means that the Syrians are now in third place - a playoff spot - in their group, with South Korea and Uzbekistan drawing 0-0. 

Talk about a thrilling finale.

