Soccer

Orlando City Midfielder Will Johnson Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge

Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Orlando City midfielder Will Johnson was arrested in Florida on a domestic battery charge early Wednesday morning, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Johnson in his first season with Orlando City. Major League Soccer suspended Johnson until the league and the Orlando Police Department concludes its investigation. Orlando City has backed MLS in its decision to suspend Johnson.

A domestic violence call was made on Tuesday night by Johnson's wife, Caroline Childs Johnson, where she alleged that following a verbal argument, Johnson tackled her and then hit the right side of her head on their brick patio. Her mother was also present for the incident.

Johnson's wife reportedly refused medical treatment at the scene and said she does not want to prosecute criminally.

Johnson is in his 10th year with MLS and has previously played for the Chicago Fire, Real Salt Lake, Portland Timbers and Toronto FC.

