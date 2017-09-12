Soccer

PHOTO: Raheem Sterling Blasts Man City Teammate Leroy Sane for Self-Indulgent Tattoo

an hour ago

Footballers get a bit of stick nowadays for being arrogant and perhaps a little oblivious to the real world.

However, Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has taken that to a whole new level, having his back inked with a likeness of himself.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-CRYSTAL PALACE

While the Germany international may just have been taking the phrase 'the body is a temple' a little too literally, his City teammate Raheem Sterling just had to point out Sane's overindulgence in himself.

Responding to Sane's Instagram story, Sterling wrote: "What a shit tatoo "my name is @LeroySane19 and I love myself"."

While Sane has had to be patient so far this season, he impressed during a substitute cameo against Liverpool on Saturday, scoring twice as City swept the 10 men of Liverpool aside with a ruthless attacking display.

Sterling has also performed well, scoring twice in three Premier League appearances, but sat out the game against his former side after being sent off at Bournemouth.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters