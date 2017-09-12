PHOTO: Raheem Sterling Blasts Man City Teammate Leroy Sane for Self-Indulgent Tattoo

Footballers get a bit of stick nowadays for being arrogant and perhaps a little oblivious to the real world.

However, Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has taken that to a whole new level, having his back inked with a likeness of himself.

While the Germany international may just have been taking the phrase 'the body is a temple' a little too literally, his City teammate Raheem Sterling just had to point out Sane's overindulgence in himself.

Responding to Sane's Instagram story, Sterling wrote: "What a shit tatoo "my name is @LeroySane19 and I love myself"."

Raheem Sterling is not a fan of Manchester City teammate Leroy Sané's tattoo 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EBHXAQWMaq — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) September 11, 2017

While Sane has had to be patient so far this season, he impressed during a substitute cameo against Liverpool on Saturday, scoring twice as City swept the 10 men of Liverpool aside with a ruthless attacking display.

Sterling has also performed well, scoring twice in three Premier League appearances, but sat out the game against his former side after being sent off at Bournemouth.