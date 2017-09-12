Sky Pundit Singles Out Tottenham Star as His 'First Transfer Pick' From Premier League

Ex-Liverpool defender and Sky analyst Jamie Carragher has called Tottenham striker Harry Kane the player he would pick first over all others in the Premier League, because of his near-unparalleled goalscoring ability.

Carragher was speaking on Sky's Monday Night Football when he extolled the virtues of the Tottenham front man, who scored his first two goals of the 2016/17 season in the win over Everton at the weekend.

"He may not be the best player in the Premier League, though he wouldn't be far off. He'd be in the top bracket," Carragher said.

The Sky's the Limit: Pochettino Claims Harry Kane Could Become 'Better' Than Legendary Argentina ... @ben_crtr https://t.co/DraKm3MUDJ — Tottenham Pro (@TottenhamPro) September 11, 2017

"If I was a manager and I could pick one player from the Premier League in my team, I'd pick Harry Kane because I think he's an absolute guarantee every season of 25 goals."

Carragher backed 24-year-old Kane to continue his goalscoring feats for the next few years, while he also praised the Spurs academy graduates professionalism.

"Over a four or five year period he'll be getting another hundred and he looks very strong mentally," he added.

"He looks as if the only thing he focuses on is football and he doesn't get involved in any other nonsense.

Should the two-time Premier League golden boot winner net another 100 league goals in the next five years, as predicted by Carragher, he would enter the division's top five all-time scorers.

Kane also became the first Spurs player to scored 20 goals or more for three consecutive seasons since Jimmy Greaves last season, and has set himself the target of reaching 100 Premier League goals by the end of this season.

Former England manager Sam Allardyce echoed Carragher praise in the Sky studio.

"As a goalscorer he's getting into the world-class area," Allardyce said. "He's continued to consistently score goals from every type of goal you look for."

"Not only that, his hold-up play outside the box has improved tremendously. It looks like his upper body has got stronger. He can hold off defenders now and take the physical side of it.''